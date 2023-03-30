Burford Capital Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 20,240 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 9,822% compared to the average volume of 204 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Burford Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional Trading of Burford Capital

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Burford Capital during the first quarter valued at about $110,137,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Burford Capital by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 4,740,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,550,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Burford Capital by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,596,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 890,341 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,739,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after buying an additional 116,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Burford Capital by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,600,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,864,000 after acquiring an additional 22,846 shares in the last quarter. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Burford Capital Price Performance

Burford Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of Burford Capital stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.23. The stock had a trading volume of 118,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,818. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.08. Burford Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

See Also

