Busey Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Leidos were worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Leidos by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 56.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.13.

Leidos Price Performance

NYSE LDOS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.48. The company had a trading volume of 320,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,211. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.94. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.24 and a twelve month high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

