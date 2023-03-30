Busey Wealth Management Grows Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 55.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.62.

3M Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.00. The company had a trading volume of 955,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,797. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. 3M has a 1-year low of $100.16 and a 1-year high of $154.66. The company has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is 59.11%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Stories

