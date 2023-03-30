Busey Wealth Management Has $11.73 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Busey Wealth Management cut its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,574 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $11,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 979.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Bank of America cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Shares of JCI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.57. 1,398,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,603,277. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.26%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

