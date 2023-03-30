Busey Wealth Management Has $4.66 Million Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of Pentair worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 22.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 684,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,821,000 after purchasing an additional 126,442 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 9.3% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Pentair by 12.1% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,816,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pentair from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.31.

Pentair Price Performance

NYSE PNR traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $53.89. 220,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,969. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.19 and a 200-day moving average of $47.57.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.68 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.40%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

