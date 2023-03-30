Busey Wealth Management Has $9.08 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $9,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPD. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,546. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $119.90.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

