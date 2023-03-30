Busey Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Busey Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,500,220,000 after acquiring an additional 221,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,825,951,000 after buying an additional 101,384 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 43.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,244,069,000 after buying an additional 6,363,962 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,362,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,131,247,000 after buying an additional 80,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $183.48. 1,698,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,294,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.82 and a 200 day moving average of $170.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Further Reading

