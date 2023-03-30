Busey Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $498,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Shares of MO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,735,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,452,758. The firm has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.31. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

