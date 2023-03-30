Busey Wealth Management Sells 1,570 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Busey Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.3% of Busey Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $29,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,442,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $12,926,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. StockNews.com cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $360.42. 857,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,853,165. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $362.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.92. The company has a market capitalization of $343.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

