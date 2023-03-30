Busey Wealth Management Sells 1,990 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Nucor were worth $13,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 36.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 305.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE:NUE traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.32. The stock had a trading volume of 413,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $187.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.59.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. Nucor’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at $9,596,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at $9,596,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NUE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.44.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.