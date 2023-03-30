Busey Wealth Management Sells 2,580 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Busey Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $17,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,432. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.06. The company has a market capitalization of $142.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.