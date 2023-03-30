Busey Wealth Management Sells 3,938 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Busey Wealth Management lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 0.9% of Busey Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $20,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $224.51. 805,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344,798. The firm has a market cap of $115.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.38.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.35.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,247 shares of company stock worth $16,819,690. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

