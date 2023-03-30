Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,930 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF makes up 8.1% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC owned about 0.89% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $8,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2,343.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EELV opened at $23.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.62. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.71.

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

