Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Sells 77,816 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,816 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up 0.5% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 100,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 37,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 240.2% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 35,978 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $30.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.89. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $37.94.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

