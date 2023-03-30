C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Price Up 4.9%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.46 and last traded at $27.25. Approximately 4,439,168 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 18,973,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.98.
AI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on C3.ai from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on C3.ai from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on C3.ai from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.45.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,028,000 after buying an additional 2,037,342 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in C3.ai by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,717,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,470,000 after acquiring an additional 208,386 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in C3.ai by 8.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,963,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,046,000 after acquiring an additional 241,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 801.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,810,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after buying an additional 1,609,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,947,000 after buying an additional 94,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
