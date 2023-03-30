C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Price Up 4.9%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AIGet Rating)’s share price rose 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.46 and last traded at $27.25. Approximately 4,439,168 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 18,973,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on C3.ai from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on C3.ai from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on C3.ai from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.45.

C3.ai Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89.

Insider Transactions at C3.ai

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $105,622.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,888 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,660.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $720,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,016,929.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $105,622.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,660.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,410 shares of company stock valued at $860,729 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,028,000 after buying an additional 2,037,342 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in C3.ai by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,717,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,470,000 after acquiring an additional 208,386 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in C3.ai by 8.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,963,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,046,000 after acquiring an additional 241,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 801.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,810,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after buying an additional 1,609,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,947,000 after buying an additional 94,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

