C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC) Short Interest Up 228.6% in March

C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 228.6% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 86,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of C5 Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of C5 Acquisition by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C5 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of C5 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,548,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of C5 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $792,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C5 Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get C5 Acquisition alerts:

C5 Acquisition Price Performance

CXAC stock remained flat at $10.42 during trading hours on Wednesday. 22,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,205. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $10.19. C5 Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.57.

About C5 Acquisition

C5 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. C5 Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C5 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C5 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.