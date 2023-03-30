Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Acquired by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Cabot worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBT. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 13.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth $712,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of CBT opened at $75.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.93. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $59.65 and a 1-year high of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.36.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Cabot had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 24.26%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

