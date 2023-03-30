Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the February 28th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 571,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $142,772.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,262 shares in the company, valued at $156,021.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cactus

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cactus by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cactus by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cactus by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,236,000 after acquiring an additional 94,603 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cactus by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Price Performance

NYSE WHD traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,702. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $62.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.94.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $187.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.35 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 16.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cactus will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cactus from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark started coverage on Cactus in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cactus from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

