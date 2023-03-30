Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Short Interest Down 34.1% in March

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,600 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the February 28th total of 283,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHI. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $159,000.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.57. The stock had a trading volume of 172,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,626. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $13.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

