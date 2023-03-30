California Resources (NYSE:CRC) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 34.96% from the company’s current price.

CRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of California Resources from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America raised shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, California Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.29.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CRC opened at $38.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. California Resources has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $51.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.65 million. California Resources had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in California Resources by 41.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in California Resources by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 24,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in California Resources by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in California Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 22,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

About California Resources

(Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.