Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Stock Position Reduced by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 87,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 24,405 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,837,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $57.59. The stock had a trading volume of 71,258 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.32. The company has a market capitalization of $705.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.