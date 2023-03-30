Cambridge Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
SCHM stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.97. 46,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,591. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.46 and a 200-day moving average of $67.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $78.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12.
About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF
The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
