Cambridge Advisors Inc. Has $5.70 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.5% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 162,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,001,000 after acquiring an additional 29,228 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.91. The stock had a trading volume of 147,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,876. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

