Cambridge Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

QUALCOMM Stock Up 2.0 %

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.60. 1,385,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,667,790. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $161.30. The firm has a market cap of $142.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

