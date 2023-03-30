Cambridge Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned about 0.98% of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSTP. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 2,406.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000.

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:PSTP traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $25.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,555. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.85 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.54. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $26.90.

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Profile

The Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (PSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trus index. The fund aims for buffered losses and gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) through the active use of FLEX options, which it rebalances monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

