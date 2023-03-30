Cambridge Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,468,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,845,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,604,000 after purchasing an additional 291,165 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,512,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,546,000 after purchasing an additional 268,150 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,536,000. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,739,000 after purchasing an additional 206,679 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.12. 37,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,523. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.38. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $79.36.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%.



First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

