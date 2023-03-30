Cambridge Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPD. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 5,338.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,209,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,514 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,579,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $11,741,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 866,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,924,000 after acquiring an additional 206,947 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,683,000.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Price Performance

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.27. 1,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.33. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.73 and a 12 month high of $31.89.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Profile

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to US large-cap stocks while applying a downside options overlay strategy. SPD was launched on Sep 3, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

