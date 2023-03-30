Cameron McCullagh Buys 798,246 Shares of COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG) Stock

COG Financial Services Limited (ASX:COG – Get Rating) insider Cameron McCullagh acquired 798,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.38 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,101,579.48 ($734,386.32).

COG Financial Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62.

COG Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.037 dividend. This is an increase from COG Financial Services’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. COG Financial Services’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

About COG Financial Services

COG Financial Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in equipment financing and broking, aggregation, insurance broking, and novated leasing activities in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Finance Broking and Aggregation; Funds Management and Lending; and All Other/Intersegment.

