Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 103.3% from the February 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Cancom Price Performance
OTCMKTS CCCMF remained flat at $29.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average is $28.91. Cancom has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $29.45.
About Cancom
