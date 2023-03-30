Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 103.3% from the February 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS CCCMF remained flat at $29.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average is $28.91. Cancom has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $29.45.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

