Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,760 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 221.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,359 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its position in Tesla by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 3,825 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tesla by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,030 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Tesla by 213,193.1% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 307,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,827,000 after buying an additional 306,998 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $196.24. The company had a trading volume of 51,077,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,740,453. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.10. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29. The firm has a market cap of $620.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.82.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock worth $9,795,572 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

