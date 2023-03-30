Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.42. 544,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,945. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.15. The company has a market cap of $356.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $158.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $1.1887 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 48.70%.

NVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.78.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Further Reading

