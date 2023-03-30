Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $359,000 Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.08. 1,468,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,304,689. The stock has a market cap of $105.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.04 and its 200 day moving average is $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.11.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

