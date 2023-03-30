Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 156,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 48,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 721,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,273,000 after purchasing an additional 15,167 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.92. 3,120,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,105,755. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.08. The company has a market cap of $107.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.