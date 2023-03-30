Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 192,350 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000. FutureFuel accounts for about 0.8% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of FutureFuel as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 21,108.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the third quarter valued at $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 29.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in FutureFuel in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in FutureFuel during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FF has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded FutureFuel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

FutureFuel Stock Down 0.7 %

FutureFuel Dividend Announcement

NYSE:FF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,540. FutureFuel Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.20 million, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. FutureFuel’s payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

Further Reading

