Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $487,000 Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 14.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 33,337 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AJRD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance

NYSE:AJRD traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,409. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.44 and a 12 month high of $56.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.11 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.95 and a 200-day moving average of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.25). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

