Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.29

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTAGY shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Capita in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capita from GBX 40 ($0.49) to GBX 50 ($0.61) in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Get Capita alerts:

Capita Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19.

Capita Company Profile

Capita Plc engages in the provision of technology-enabled business process outsourcing and business process management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, Specialist Services, and Group Trading and Central Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.