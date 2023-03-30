Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 526,913 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 612,730 shares.The stock last traded at $22.87 and had previously closed at $22.67.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.19. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,284,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,994 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,452,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,927 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,554,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,660,000 after purchasing an additional 886,277 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,424,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,920,000 after purchasing an additional 420,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,656,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

