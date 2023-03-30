Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 968,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,032,000 after purchasing an additional 114,297 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 650,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 27,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kearns & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.15. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $144.73.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.12.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

