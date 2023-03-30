Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.37

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPRGet Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and traded as low as $4.01. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 39,505 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on CAPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 46.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 138,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,020,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 54,260 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 52,611 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 25,440 shares in the last quarter. 11.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

