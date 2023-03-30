Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.37

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and traded as low as $4.01. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 39,505 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on CAPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.
Capricor Therapeutics Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.66.
Institutional Trading of Capricor Therapeutics
Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.