Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.37

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and traded as low as $4.01. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 39,505 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CAPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Capricor Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.66.

Institutional Trading of Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 46.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 138,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,020,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 54,260 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 52,611 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 25,440 shares in the last quarter. 11.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.