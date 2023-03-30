CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 800 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $2,311,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.2% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 268.4% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AJG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.71.

In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total value of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,051,762.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,262,891 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.08. 346,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.26. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $148.24 and a twelve month high of $202.37.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

