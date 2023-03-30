CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VO traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $206.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,003. The company has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $243.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.47.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.