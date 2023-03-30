CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,411,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,953,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.77. The stock had a trading volume of 17,390,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,306,074. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.41. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $212.25.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

