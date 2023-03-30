CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $22.41 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for about 2.1% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $22,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IWV stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.31. The company had a trading volume of 36,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,107. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $201.82 and a one year high of $268.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.74.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.