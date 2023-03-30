CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $4.14 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,225 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,409,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,233,886,000 after purchasing an additional 297,089 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815,451 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,517,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,274,000 after purchasing an additional 304,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,076,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,421,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,251,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,123,000 after acquiring an additional 276,089 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.90. The company had a trading volume of 899,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,714. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.36. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $169.69. The stock has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

