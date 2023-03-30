CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 116.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,456,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,060 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,095,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,566,000 after purchasing an additional 432,479 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,365,000 after purchasing an additional 244,569 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,371,000 after purchasing an additional 238,167 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,211,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,063,000 after purchasing an additional 139,777 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.03. 2,470,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,954,580. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.23. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $62.60.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

