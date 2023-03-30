CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.38. 8,580,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,834,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $57.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day moving average is $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

