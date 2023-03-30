CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 111 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,324,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14,992.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,343,000 after buying an additional 154,876 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,700,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,002,000 after buying an additional 144,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 476,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,517,000 after buying an additional 122,685 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 626.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,693,000 after purchasing an additional 119,807 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $190.85. The stock had a trading volume of 51,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,270. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $229.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.13 and a 200 day moving average of $185.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

