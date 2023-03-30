Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 120 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in CACI International were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in CACI International by 1,046.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 375,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,998,000 after buying an additional 342,637 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in CACI International by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,379,000 after buying an additional 14,764 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in CACI International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 63,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,474,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,888,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACI has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $313.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.14.

In other CACI International news, Director William L. Jews sold 1,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.43, for a total transaction of $289,549.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,927.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CACI opened at $293.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $293.85 and a 200-day moving average of $291.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. CACI International Inc has a twelve month low of $245.32 and a twelve month high of $319.33.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

