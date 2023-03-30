Cardinal Capital Management Acquires 553 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management owned 0.08% of National Fuel Gas worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 1,676.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $57.14 on Thursday. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $53.94 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.90.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.19. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $658.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NFG. Raymond James lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.