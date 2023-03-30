Cardinal Capital Management Boosts Stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,133,000 after purchasing an additional 104,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,179,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,303,000 after buying an additional 41,870 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 284,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,618,000 after buying an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 273,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,070,000 after purchasing an additional 52,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $147.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.50. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.62. Lindsay Co. has a 12-month low of $116.77 and a 12-month high of $183.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $176.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.10 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lindsay in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

